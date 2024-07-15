'Healing The Internet' - How This 'Milkshake Man' Is Winning Hearts Online

A man making decadent milkshakes with a smile is viral (Photo: Instagram/ thewhyteelephant_)

Recently, a video of a smiling older man putting together a decadent chocolate milkshake took Instagram by storm. Some social media users may be familiar with Larry (@thewhyteelephant_), who is sometimes nicknamed "The Milkshake Man" by certain fans. In the video, Larry shows us the step-by-step method to make an indulgent, creamy beverage. He starts by shaving some dark chocolate and keeping it ready for later use. Next, he reminds us to chill our glass in the freezer (while we begin to prep the milkshake ingredients).

To make the drink, he first adds a tablespoon of chocolate syrup to half a cup of milk. He stirs to combine them well. Next, he adds four scoops of chocolate ice cream to a blender jar, followed by the chocolate milk made earlier. He also adds a little more of the chocolate syrup. Finally comes the most decadent ingredient. He cuts a large slice of a drool-worthy chocolate cake that has many layers. He adds it to the jar with the rest of the milkshake ingredients. He mixes them in his trusty old blender. At one point, he has to open the jar and push the ingredients down with a spoon before blending again.

He pours the shake into the chilled glass and tops it with a big dollop of homemade chocolate whipped cream. He garnishes it with the chocolate shavings, adds a metal straw to the glass and presents the final result, saying, "That's your chocolate cake milkshake. Happy Milkshake Monday." Watch the full viral video below:

The reel has clocked over 12 million views so far. In the comments, many people shared positive remarks. Some pointed out the high sugar content of the drink but also admitted just how irresistible it looked. Several people were enchanted with Larry himself. Read some of the reactions below:

"I wish I had any person in my life this wholesome. This energy is what I'm missing sometimes and I struggle to manifest it within myself. Thanks for keeping us going."

"Bro's healing the Internet one milkshake at a time."

"They say that his life force is tied to the blender. That's why he (and it) both still work after all this time."

"Oh, milkshake man, how I adore you."

"The type of grandfather I will aspire to become."

"Every time I see your videos, I do nothing but smile and write down which recipes to work on next."

"This man makes my Monday 10x better."

"This guy makes me feel like maybe the world isn't all bad."

"Not gonna lie, I feel that drinking that milkshake would heal my soul."

