Watch: Vlogger Makes Mini Fridge From Scratch At Home, Internet Says, 'India Not For Beginners'

A video showing the making of a 'DIY' fridge is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ hackerjp2)

Different types of DIY videos often go viral on social media, stunning people with the range of items that one can make at home. The term "DIY" is no longer just about arts & crafts and useful home fixes. People are attempting more challenging projects too. Recently, an Instagram reel showing the making of a mini fridge from scratch took the platform by storm. In the video by 'hackerjp2', we get a glimpse at each step of the process of assembling this 'DIY' refrigerator! It has fascinated many users online.

In the video, the vlogger showcases his homemade fridge which also has a small freezer section. He says that you can freeze water to get ice in the latter. In the main section, you can store cold drinks and similar items. He proceeds to explain how he assembled and crafted this mini appliance at home. He first took an empty oil box (the large, cuboid-shaped one made of metal, which many of us may be familiar with). He cuts one side of the box to make the door of the fridge. He soldered hinges to attach it to the box, which would form the refrigerator. To keep the air from outside away, he insulates the box on all sides with thermocol. To make the cooling system for the fridge, he says that he used Peltier Motor.

Next, he gives us a glimpse of a small water pump he attached to the back of the box. It will make the water cold, thanks to the Peltier module, he explains. He is seen spray-painting the box a bright blue on the outside. He claims the fridge can run on 12-volt power supply or batteries. He shows that a water compressor is used to supply water to the attached motor. In the end, he declares that the fridge's interior temperature has reached 16 degrees Celsius after running it for four hours. Watch the full video below:

The video has received more than 13 million views so far. In the comments, many people were shocked that someone could actually make a fridge at home. Several users applauded his efforts. A few joked and asked him to teach them to make other devices and even vehicles. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"India is not for beginners."

"Hats off bro."

"AC bnana sikha de bhaii" ["Please teach how to make AC"].

"He's making something useful."

"999 missed calls from LG."

"Excellent talent."

"We need this type of practical knowledge, which is determined to solve daily life problems."

"Finally the mini fridge I can afford."

"After seeing this, I'm ashamed to call myself an engineer."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user. Please exercise caution and use your own discretion before considering an attempt at any such project.

