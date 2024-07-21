'Eating For The Home Stretch': Masaba Gupta's Latest Meal Was All Things Healthy

Masaba Gupta is an advocate of healthy eating. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta never ceases to impress us. Whether it's with her fashion choices, fitness routine, or healthy meal choices, she does it all with ease. And the best part? She keeps all her fans updated on her whereabouts. The mom-to-be was recently vacationing in Dubai with her husband, Satyadeep Misra, and the duo will be returning home soon. Before leaving, she savoured a meal and made sure to share it with her fans. No points for guessing that it was all things healthy and delicious.

In the story she shared, we can see a plate consisting of a variety of different foods, including methi chicken, baingan bharta, boondi raita, and sattu and jowar roti. Her meal looked quite appetising and wholesome, and it seems like Masaba is doing everything to keep her diet in check during this crucial phase. "Let's go! Eating for the home stretch," she wrote in the caption of her story. Check it out here:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? We are totally inspired to be healthy, just like her. If you are too, we have just what you need. Click here to explore some easy and nutritious recipes that will keep you fit and healthy. From dals and sabzis to breads and more, the list covers everything to suit every palate. You are simply going to love all of them. So, do give them a try!

Well, this is not the first time that Masaba Gupta has inspired us to eat healthy. Just a few days ago, she took to the photo-sharing platform to share what she indulged in for breakfast during her vacation in Dubai. Any guesses what she was relishing? It was none other than eggs benedict! On her plate, we could spot two halves topped with greens and poached eggs. On the side of the table, a cup of tea was also visible. You can read all about it here.

What do you think Masaba Gupta will indulge in next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.