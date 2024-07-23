Vlogger Shares 'Life Hack' To Clean Potatoes In Washing Machine, Internet Disapproves

A viral video shows potatoes being put in washing machine (Photo: Instagram/ alonaloewen)

Our social media feeds can give us useful information and introduce us to lesser-known ways to deal with chores. However, sometimes, these so-called "life hacks" do not necessarily make our lives easier. In an attempt to save time/ energy/ money, they might just compromise on basic safety and hygiene. One such viral hack that has got Instagram abuzz shows potatoes being 'cleaned' in a washing machine. It has angered many users and left others confounded. In the reel by @alonaloewen, we see a person empty a bag of store-bought potatoes into the empty drum of a washing machine. She adds metal sponge scrubbers/ scouring pads to the drum and closes it. She adjusts the settings on the machine and begins the rinse cycle.

Also Read: ICYMI: 7 Viral Food Hacks That You Need To Know About

As the potatoes get 'washed', she opens a cookbook to track down the recipe for a grilled potato dish. Later, she opens the drum and shows how the 'scrubbed' potatoes look. "Life hack for the lazy" reads the text on the reel. Watch the full viral video below:

Also Read: Viral Video: 'Chicken Fried Watermelon' Is The Latest Food Experiment On The Block

The reel has got over 11 million views so far. In the comments, many people disapproved of this viral hack. Check out some of the reactions below:

"I'm lazy but not unhygienic."

"Life hack for the crazy not lazy."

"That detergent water will be soaked up by the potato. You'll definitely get food poisoning if you consume this."

"Those metal scour pads can leave tiny particles in the potato."

"I hate the internet sometimes."

"Ok I can see it but someone explain the foam..."

"How to waste water, potatoes, soap and washing machine in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ..."

"What about the damage to the machine's drum?"

"Looking at a cookbook to cook but lazy to wash potatoes ?? Lol. Make it make sense!"

Before this, videos of people cooking food in their dishwasher have gone viral in the past. Check out one such example here.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Man Crafting Waffle-Shaped Table Leaves The Internet In Awe