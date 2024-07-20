Viral Video: 'Chicken Fried Watermelon' Is The Latest Food Experiment On The Block

Internet users were not happy with this food experiment. (Photo Credit: X/@FearedBuck)

Watermelon is one of the most beloved fruits during the summer season. It is light, wholesome, super refreshing, and can be relished at any time of the day. The fact that you can incorporate watermelon into several dishes makes it even more loved. Whether it's a salad, smoothie, sorbet, or perhaps ice cream, you can experiment with it in numerous ways. However, this fruit has also been subject to bizarre food experiments in the past, each with its own surprising element. The latest one will surely blow your mind-it's called chicken-fried watermelon. Yes, you heard that right. The making of this dish was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and has left foodies with an unpleasant taste.

The video, shared on X, shows a man thoroughly washing a watermelon. He then cuts it into large slices and attaches skewers to them. After this, he whisks an egg into a large bowl and adds chicken flour to another. He then dips the watermelon skewers, one by one, in the egg wash and coats them with the chicken flour. Finally, he deep-fries the watermelon pieces until they turn golden brown and crispy. "Ever tried chicken fried watermelon?" reads the caption of the viral post. Check out the video here:

ever tried chicken fried watermelon? pic.twitter.com/7RX44Z30QI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 18, 2024

Several X users reacted to the viral post and expressed their disgust over this bizarre food experiment. However, there were also some who were impressed by the guy's culinary experiment. One user wrote, "Who in the hell would eat that monstrosity?" "We're never beating the race allegations," read another comment.

who in the hell would eat that monstrosity? — Jhonny ⚹٭ (@JhonnyWhite69) July 18, 2024

We're never beating the race allegations 😭😭 — Tevin (@TevTevTevin) July 18, 2024

A third person commented, "This is the most American thing I've seen all day." Another wrote, "Ban him from cooking immediately." A fifth user added, "This is the most interesting food I've ever seen." "Finally making watermelon appealing," added another.

This the most American thing I've seen all day — Juvany Georges (@juvanygeorges) July 18, 2024

Ban him from cooking immediately. pic.twitter.com/gKnwHMKJSf — Amazing Video (@amazingvideo01) July 18, 2024

This is the most .....interesting food I've ever seen — ²¹Cosmic (@21Cosmic1) July 18, 2024

What do you think of this food experiment? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments section below!