Viral Video Of Man Crafting Waffle-Shaped Table Leaves The Internet In Awe

Social media platforms are brimming with food-related content. From realistic cakes and Turkish ice cream to wine tastings, and colourful culinary experiments, there is no shortage of intriguing videos as we scroll through our feeds. Amidst all these, a new trend has emerged that combines food with furniture. Confused? Well, a video doing the rounds on Instagram features an artist creating a "waffle table." The process begins with pieces of wood being shaped into a table. Square cuts are then made throughout to resemble a waffle design. To enhance the look, the table is spray-painted in a yellow-brown hue.

For an extra touch of realism, a liquid that matches the colour of maple syrup is poured all over the table. The square designs on the table provide functional spaces for placing coffee cups, candles, books, and more. The caption of the video reads, "The Waffle Table. It may not be your conventionally flat coffee table or a stack of waffles, but it's a unique mix of both. Unique places to place your coffee, a candle, stack some books, or even a spinning butter tray. Enjoy your waffles however you like. This has been such a crazy build. I really hope you guys enjoy this one. I love how it has turned out. Much love. A couple more for the breakfast series." Check out the video below:

Since being shared, the video has clocked 3.6 million views. People couldn't help but share positive reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, "One day I'll have my own bakery and I'll be calling you for some fun table decor!" Another added, "Absolutely wild! You're so talented, dude." "Incredibly creative, delicious design!" read one comment. Many pointed out that "every coffee shop needs to have this." A person said, "I'll take a larger one for the kitchen!" Someone else wrote, "I'm violently impressed." "This is so cool," echoed a few.

