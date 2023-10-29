Watch: 'Dishwasher Salmon' Goes Viral Again, Trend Divides Internet

A viral video shows a woman cooking salmon in a dishwasher (Photo Credit: Instagram/ tastesdelish)

While most people use conventional methods like roasting, frying, or baking to cook food, some like to get creative with their culinary experiments. Unconventional techniques often gain attention on the internet, and one such trend that is making waves online is "dishwasher salmon". As the name suggests, it implies cooking salmon in the appliances generally used to clean dishes. This trend first made headlines a few years back and it has gone viral once again. While many food enthusiasts are sceptical about this recipe, some are applauding its unique approach. Wondering how it works?

In the video shared on Instagram by @tastesdelish, the woman starts by taking a sheet of aluminium foil and laying lemon slices on it. She positions a salmon fillet on top of them. After that, she put some more lemon slices atop the salmon, followed by fresh herbs, garlic and butter. Next, she seasoned the fish with salt and pepper before wrapping it tightly in aluminium foil, ensuring there are no gaps. The wrapped salmon packet is then placed on the top rack of the dishwasher, where it undergoes a full cycle using hot water and heated dry settings. According to the woman in the video, the temperature should be set at 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the cycle is complete, the cooked salmon is ready to be "enjoyed." Take a look at the full reel here:

The video has received 342K views on Instagram so far, but it has also gone viral on other platforms. Thousands of people shared their unfiltered opinions in the comment section. Read some of the reactions below:

"Words can't describe the face I made during this video."

"Whoever has a dishwasher also has an oven...."

"No seasoning and is 145 degrees hot enough to kill bacteria and consider it fully cooked? Even the dog tried to stop her!"

"Why would you run a dishwasher for three hours when you could put it in the oven for 8-12 minutes?"

"Looks weird, but at the same time looks kinda healthy. No extra oil and frying, no touch to natural gas or coal etc. Would I do it at home? No. But still an interesting idea."

"I would definitely do this."

"Wow....what a great way to waste water and electricity."

What do you feel about this unusual way to cook salmon? Tell us in the comments below.

