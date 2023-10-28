Watch: Surat Street Vendor Fries Bhajiya With Bare Hands, Internet Reacts

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ foodie_addicted_ and rajaironman75)

Pakodas are undeniably the go-to appetisers at any desi party or gathering. While some choose to whip up these delectable snacks at home, others opt for the convenience of ordering them online or buying them from local street vendors. Preparing the pakoda batter is a fairly straightforward task, but the key challenge lies in the deep-frying process, which gives these snacks that irresistible taste. A video circulating on Instagram showcases a street vendor in Surat dipping his hand into hot oil while frying bhajiyas. This daring approach has understandably raised eyebrows and concerns among foodies who are left wondering, "Is this really necessary?"

Also Read: Man Finds Insects In Makhanas Ordered From Flipkart. The Brand Responds

The video shows the vendor preparing bhajiya. He starts creating the batter by mixing gram flour with some greens and water. Then, he proceeds to shape the batter into bhajiyas using his hands before carefully placing them in the hot oil. What truly astounds the viewers is the fact that when he intends to stir the bhajiya in the oil, he employs his bare fingers. The caption of the video reads, "India's Got Talent-10 Bhajiyawala Of Surat. A fireproof man selling Dabholi ke famous Kumbhaniya Bhajiya with unique way of making by fireproof hand to stir on heated oil." Take a look at the Instagram reel here:

Also Read: Watch: Video Of Rajinikanth's Lookalike Who Sells Tea In Kochi Goes Viral

The video has received more than 4 million views so far. Although posted several weeks ago, it has continued to make rounds online. After watching the vendor's actions, people did not hold back on their opinions. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Kya jarurat hai aise talent ki. Rejected! [What is the use of such talent? Rejected]"

"Bhai karna kya chahate ho tum? [What do you want to achieve by doing this?]"

"Couldn't believe my eyes in one go."

"Real finger chips."

"I thought he was making a painting on the oil through bhajiya. Oh! Is that too much of an expectation?"

"Will it make bhajiya more tasty? Some unnecessary stunts."

"Tel saaf he lekin ["But the oil looks clean]."

What do you think about this video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: "Real Definition Of Trick Or Treat" - Nutritionist's Idea For 'Healthy' Halloween Treat Has Internet Abuzz