Man Finds Insects In Makhanas Ordered From Flipkart. The Brand Responds

Today, the world thrives on e-commerce platforms and there's no denying it. From the basic groceries for your daily meals to the expensive clothing, we have it all at our doorstep with one click. While the facility has made our lives easier, regrettably, it also comes with its own share of hurdles. You often end up getting damaged products, expired food, and other unsatisfactory deliveries that create added hassle. We recently came across one such news where a man got disappointed after receiving his order - a packet of makhana - from Flipkart. Why, you ask? It is because he found insects crawling through the makhanas in the packet.

The person, named Siddharth Shah, took to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), to raise a complaint. According to the post, he ordered a non-returnable packet of premium phool makhana from the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which came with "live bugs and little insects" crawling inside the packet. He reportedly tried contacting Flipkart customer care, which didn't respond. He also took multiple pictures of the packet of makhana and insects in it, and the order details from the site.

"I ordered Farmley Premium Phool Makhana from #Flipkart. When I opened the package, I saw live bugs and little insects. It's horrible to go through this. Furthermore, there is no return policy for the product," he wrote. Take a look:

However, after some time Flipkart considered the issue and initiated a refund for the product. Siddharth Shah, in a follow-up post, confirmed the news and wrote, "Update: Flipkart has issued a refund for this order. Thanks everyone for all the support!"

Flipkart too took to its social media handle to apologise for the inconvenience created, "We are sorry that you had such an experience with us and we would like to address the concern related to the order cancellation." The e-commerce platform further advised people to avoid sharing order-specific details on social media to ensure data security.

Meanwhile, the post has received more than 96K views and hundreds of likes, reposts, and comments.

A person wrote, "@Flipkart Are you selling non-veg makhana?" Another person asked, "Bhai ek baat batao, yeh edible goods online kon kharidta hai? (Tell me something, who buys edible goods online?)". A third comment read, "Bro never order food products from Flipkart. Same happened with me. They sent an expired item."

Have you ever faced anything similar? Share your story with us in the comments below.