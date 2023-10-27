'Real Definition Of Trick Or Treat' - Nutritionist's Idea For 'Healthy' Halloween Treat Has Internet Abuzz

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ nutritionistkristen)

Halloween is around the corner and people around the world are busy preparing for it in different ways. One of the most popular practices associated with this spooky day is "trick or treating". Children dressed up in special costumes go door to door to ask for chocolates and sweet treats. Adults often make sure they have a good stock ready in advance to oblige the little ones. Recently, a short clip about preparing unique Halloween treats has taken the Internet by storm. Posted by a nutritionist, this video has given Instagram users an unusual idea for a Halloween prank.

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Shares 8 Unique Life Hacks Using Scissors, Internet Impressed

In the Instagram reel by @nutritionistkristen, we see a person wrapping Brussels sprouts in the wrapper of a popular chocolate brand. As the video progresses, the person is seen popping the Ferrero Rocher treats into her mouth and saving the wrappers for later use. The text on the video reads, "Preparing the golden balls of disappointment for Halloween". In the caption, Kristen joked, "MORE FOR ME. These kids know not to come ringing on a nutritionist's doorbell on Halloween night". It is accompanied by several laughing and other emojis. Watch the reel below.

Also Read: Video From Burping Festival In Italy Goes Viral, Internet Amazed

The video has received close to 7 million views so far. Many people have pointed out the disappointment and anger that would be sparked if anyone actually discovered these in their bag. But others couldn't help but be impressed by this idea. A few feel that it might just be in keeping with the Halloween spirit of "trick or treat". Read some of the reactions below:

"Real definition of trick or treat."

"Oh, that's evil! Poor kids. Let me do it too."

"As a kid, I would have cried real tears, as an adult you should sleep with one eye open."

"So is this the new version of the cookie tin box/sewing box trauma?"

"You win the internet today my friend. This is brilliant."

"I came looking for treats and left with all the tricks."

"Should have covered them in chocolate with salt and paper!"

"Do want kids to have trust issues? Cause that's how you get kids with trust issues."

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: UK Mother Finds Cigarette Butt And Ash In Her Kid's "Happy Meal"