Watch: Vlogger Shares 8 Unique Life Hacks Using Scissors, Internet Impressed

A viral video shows 8 scissor hacks you must know (Photo Credit: Instagram/ andre_lifehack)

Social media often allows us to discover tips and tricks that make our lives easier. From cleaning and cooking to decorating and dressing up, there are dedicated pages and forums for hacks for various activities. Often, digital creators share unique ways to use one particular tool or utensil in unconventional ways. Recently, a video showing 8 different ways to make use of a kitchen scissor has taken the internet by storm. He has provided 8 useful tips to use this tool beyond regular cutting, and people online have found it quite interesting.

In the Instagram reel by Andrei Emelianov (@andre_lifehack), the vlogger first shows us a way to use the teeth of the scissors (which are typically located along the inner ridges of the handle). He cracks open a walnut with the help of this part. Next, he also manages to open a tightly closed bottle of water as well as one with wine using the scissors' teeth. That's not all. He mentions that their serrations can also be used for holding fishtails in place while cleaning, to prevent them "from slipping out of your hands".

For the next hack, he separates the two blades of his kitchen scissors and utilises one of them to pop off the top of a beer bottle. These single shears can be used to scale fish at home and cut certain vegetables too. There's yet another portion of this toll that you can use around the house: the blade top of the shears. As demonstrated in the video, it can be used to open soda cans and tighten hinges on doors/ cabinets. Watch the complete reel here:

The video has received 1.8 million views on Instagram, so far. Many people were fascinated by these unique uses of kitchen scissors. A few were not convinced by some of the tips. Some were also fascinated by the concept of this particular kind of scissor. Check out some of the reactions below:

"I have that scissors and I didn't know all its potential. Thanks!"

"Very helpful thank you! Why don't they come with this in the packaging I will never know."

"Swiss Army Scissors?"

"Ok the first few were an eye-opener, the last few were just stupid and definitely not the real purpose of those scissors."

"Takes a genius to tell us this!"

"The wine cork though! Game changer lol."

"Pause this man just changed my life."

What did you think of these viral hacks? Let us know in the comments below.

