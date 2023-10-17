Can Stainless Steel Pan Be Non-Stick? Yes! With This Viral Hack

Stainless steel pans are good for cooking.

Non-stick pans or stainless steel pans? Most of us bend towards the non-stick option to make our food easily without the mess of it sticking to the base of the pan. But when health experts advise against using non-stick cookware, we are back to square one. Have you scrolled through your social media feed and stumbled upon a cooking hack that promises to transform your stainless steel pan into a non-stick marvel? Well, here's the secret, and it's astonishingly simple. All you need is a stainless steel pan and a few drops of water. But does this viral kitchen trick actually work? Let's find out.

Is a stainless steel pan better than a non-stick pan?

While non-stick pans have long been a kitchen staple, stainless steel pans offer a compelling alternative. Their durability, versatility, and health benefits make them a favoured choice among culinary experts. Unlike non-stick pans that can wear out over time, stainless steel pans are built to last. Their superior heat conductivity ensures even cooking, while they can handle high temperatures without releasing harmful fumes. Non-stick pans have their own benefits - including the ease of cooking with less oil. But after a long time of use, the Teflon coating of the pans can break down and enter the food we cook in them. Now you know which is a better option.

Can stainless steel cookware be used as non-stick pans?

While stainless steel pans are not typically non-stick, they can be made to work like a non-stick pan if used the right way. A viral hack (called the water bead test) doing the rounds on the internet claims to do the trick.

Here's how it works: Stainless steel pans have a somewhat porous surface. These tiny pores tend to shrink when the pan is heated as the pan itself expands. If you add oil to a cold pan, the food tends to stick, as the pores are still in a contracted state. The viral videos prove how to right temperature can solve this problem. And it looks like the trick works!

How do you keep food from sticking to stainless steel pans?

Preheating your stainless steel pan and conducting the water bead test, you ensure that the pores are relaxed and the pan is ready to provide a smooth, non-stick surface. This simple hack essentially eliminates the risk of your food adhering to the pan, making your cooking experience a breeze.

Viral Hack To Turn Stainless Steel Pan Into Non-Stick Pan

The Water Bead Test:

Step 1: The first step is setting your stainless steel pan over medium to medium-high heat, which is the perfect temperature for this kitchen magic to happen.

Step 2: Allow the dry pan to sit over the heat for 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3: So, what should you look for during these crucial minutes? Splash a bit of water onto the heated pan. If the water immediately evaporates, your pan isn't quite ready for the oil just yet. Keep checking at intervals of about 30 seconds.

Step 4: When the water forms into a droplet and starts skating on the pan's surface, it's a green light to go. At this point, you can confidently add your oil, and your stainless steel pan is all set to function as a non-stick wonder.

Step 5: Another thing to keep in mind is to let the oil heat before adding any other ingredient.

Still don't believe it? Watch these videos before giving up.

So, there you have it - the viral hack that can turn your ordinary stainless steel pan into a non-stick superstar.