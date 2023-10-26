Video From Burping Festival In Italy Goes Viral, Internet Amazed

A clip from a burping festival has grabbed eyeballs online (Photo Credit: Instagram/ ruttovibe)

Some time ago, a woman from Maryland, USA, made headlines when she set an unusual world record for the loudest burp. Many would find this achievement nothing short of bizarre. But it seems that it's not just Guinness World Records that considers belching to be something of a skill. Recently, a viral video showing a glimpse of a burping festival in Italy has taken the internet by storm. It was reportedly shot at the 2023 edition of Ruttosound, an annual event that takes place in Reggio Emilia, a province in northern Italy.

Also Read: Watch: This Man Made A World Record After Balancing 319 Wine Glasses On His Head

In the Instagram reel, we see huge crowds of people gathered around a raised podium. Several people, who seem to be contestants waiting their turn, are seated on the stage. A man is seen getting up and approaching a special mike set-up placed in front. He then burps loudly into it. A digital screen behind him 'measures' his burp while displaying his name and the amount of time taken. The spectators cheer him on with applause and shouts. The text on the video confirms that this particular burp hit 130 decibels. Watch the full reel here:

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows How Shilajit Is Made In The Mountains

The reel has received more than 5.9 million views so far. The comments section has exploded with a variety of remarks. Some people are fascinated by the idea of this festival. A few have expressed interest in actually participating. Check out some of the reactions below:

"So they have burping competitions now?"

"Pure talent."

"It's the end of the world."

"My one is 10x louder. What he did is nothing guys."

"I'd easily win."

"I need to master this skill."

"I really need to join this league I would be the Superman of burping for real."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: Artist Paints Mona Lisa's Face On Potato, Internet Reacts