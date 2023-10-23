Watch: This Man Made A World Record After Balancing 319 Wine Glasses On His Head

A recent video shows a world record involving balancing wine glasses (Photo Credit: X/ GWR)

In the world of food records, we've witnessed some incredible achievements. From the spiciest chilli to the fastest pasta eating, and from the heaviest carrot to the longest dosa, we have heard about a wide range of food-related feats. Now, let us talk about a unique record involving balancing wine glasses on a person's head. If you haven't heard about it before, let us shed some light on it. A man from Cyprus had secured a Guinness World Record by balancing 319 wine glasses on his head. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Guinness World Records has recently shared a video of this remarkable record-breaking moment.

Also Read: Watch: Indian Man Smashes Coconuts On Heads To Set World Record

In the video, we can observe several round glass trays stacked on top of each other on Aristotelis Valaoritis' head. Each of these trays holds wine glasses. He carefully walks with this towering stack of glasses on his head. As Aristotelis approaches a person, he adds one more tray to the top of the tower. Balancing this now taller structure, he takes a few more steps. Unfortunately, when he returns to the same person, the entire stack of wine glasses falls on the ground, shattering all of them.

Also Read: One Of World's "Most Valuable" Whiskies Set For Auction, Could Fetch Up To 12 Crore Rupees

In the caption, Guinness World Records wrote, “New record: Most wine glasses balanced on the head - 319 by Aristotelis Valaoritis (Cyprus). Come for the balancing, stay for the smash at the end.” Take a look at the video below:

New record: Most wine glasses balanced on the head - 319 by Aristotelis Valaoritis (Cyprus) ????



Come for the balancing, stay for the smash at the end ???? pic.twitter.com/9lStjoSAZy — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 19, 2023

This is not the first time that someone has surprised the internet with the art of balancing. Before this, a waitress left everyone in awe by carrying 13 beer mugs all at once. The clip begins with the waitress standing behind the counter. A man standing beside her begins passing her beer-filled mugs, while another person on the opposite end of the counter also hands her a few. The waitress skillfully arranges the mugs in a formation that provides her with a secure grip. She forms two small semi-circles on each side, creating a balanced foundation. The waitress goes even further by placing a half-dozen mugs on top of the initial six. Once she has all 12 mugs arranged, she strategically positions the thirteenth mug in the centre. With a smile, she lifts the entire stack of mugs in one go. The video was captioned with the words, "The strength of Oktoberfest waitresses is truly remarkable!" Full story here.

Also Read: Meet Pepper X: Now The Spiciest Chilli In The World