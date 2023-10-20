One Of World's 'Most Valuable' Whiskies Set For Auction, Could Fetch Up To 12 Crore Rupees

A bottle of one of the most valuable whiskies in the world will go under the hammer soon.

The Macallan Adami 1926 is widely considered to be one of the most valuable scotch whiskies in the world. Recently, the auction house Sotheby's announced that another bottle of this 96-year-old single malt whisky will go under the hammer in November 2023. It is estimated to fetch up to 1.2 million pounds (approx 12 Crores INR). "The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own," said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits, as reported by ABC News.

In 2019, a bottle from the same cask fetched a staggering 1.5 million pounds (more than 15 crores INR, as per current rates). It shattered previous records to become the most expensive scotch whisky ever sold. According to the BBC, Sotheby's had described The Macallan 1926 from cask number 263 as the "holy grail" of whisky. The rarity of the spirit is a key factor influencing its price. The official website of the auction house explains, "After being aged in sherry casks for six decades, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986, representing the oldest Macallan vintage ever produced". Reports suggest that only one of these 40 bottles is known to have been opened and consumed.

The bottle set to be auctioned is one of only 12 bottles in the series that has a label designed by Italian artist Valerio Adami. It is the first bottle to have undergone reconditioning by the world-renowned Macallan distillery. This "reconditioning" included the replacement of the capsule and cork as well as fixing the bottle labels, among other tasks. The much-awaited auction will take place on November 18, 2023, in London.