Hacker Flips The Script On UP Scammer, Exposes Him Live Through Webcam Sting

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, identified as Gaurav Trivedi, has been accused of running a Microsoft tech support scam from his apartment. The allegations emerged after a user on X claimed to have hacked into Trivedi's laptop, capturing his reaction via webcam. The X user, who tracks down scammers, alleged he infiltrated Trivedi's operation while countering a scam attempt.

"Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and then rips off innocent, vulnerable people. He tried to scam me, but instead of paying him money, I hacked into his laptop and turned on his live webcam feed," NanoBaiter wrote on X.

Notably, the scam begins with a fake pop-up warning that locks the user's screen and plays loud alarms, prompting victims to call a fake helpline. Once contacted, scammers use remote access tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer to steal data or money.

"It starts with a fake pop-up that locks your screen, blares a loud warning sound, and tells you to call Microsoft immediately or risk losing all your data. The scammer's main goal? To trick you into giving them remote access to your computer using tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer," NanoBaiter explained.

See the tweet here:

1/ Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and then rips off innocent vulnerable people.



He tried to scam me......but instead of paying him money, I hacked into his laptop and turned on his live webcam feed. pic.twitter.com/qI5MY96LWm — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

NanoBaiter then claimed to have outsmarted the scammer by hacking into his system using a virtual machine. He allegedly captured Trivedi's webcam feed, took a clear photo of his face, and identified his name from a softphone dialer. NanoBaiter also traced Trivedi's location to an apartment complex in Raebareli using his laptop's active Wi-Fi card.

He shared pictures and videos of Trivedi at home, allegedly running the scam operation. NanoBaiter claimed to have monitored Trivedi's activities in real-time via webcam, observing him eat, sleep, and scam people before confronting him online.

After exposing the evidence online, the user tagged @RaebareliPolice, demanding action. In response, the Raebareli Police stated on X that the cyber police station officer has been instructed to investigate and take necessary action.

"The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action," the reply read.

प्रभारी साइबर थाना को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) August 20, 2025

Recating to the twist, one user wrote, ''Hackers hacking scammers is probably the best and most satisfying of any content online. Good stuff."

Another commented, "Love it when the uno reverse card gets played." A third said, "Too kind...thank you! Just trying to destroy and expose some scammers."