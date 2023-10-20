Watch: Artist Paints Mona Lisa's Face On Potato, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows an artist painting Mona Lisa on a potato (Photo Credit: Instagram/ huylson)

Food may be called a work of art when it is made especially well and/or presented in an eye-catching manner. But have you ever heard of people using food as a canvas for artwork? A viral video showing an artist doing this has taken the Internet by storm. It shows a person painting the face of the titular figure of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting, Mona Lisa, on the surface of a potato. Doesn't that sound intriguing? The video has received a lot of interest online, and people have marvelled at the artist's skill.

Also Read: Viral: After Invisible Potato Chips, 'Windowpane Chips' Wow The Internet

In the Instagram reel by @huylson, we see the artist first sketching Mona Lisa's facial features on a potato, with a black pen. They then use yellow, white and brown shades to paint and contour her face. We already see a resemblance forming as they blend the colours masterfully. Next, the artist paints the outer edges of the potato with dark colours to complete the look. Once the face is done, the artist uses different vegetables to create other elements of the Mona Lisa painting. Finally, they mount it in a separate space and take photographs of their creation. Take a look at the complete reel here:

Also Read: Watch: "Satisfying" Video Of Pasta-Cutting Machine Has Internet Mesmerised

Although first shared in August, the video has continued to make the rounds online. It has received 4.7 million views so far. Instagram users have been left fascinated by this artwork. They have come up with their own names for it such as "Monato," "Aloo Lisa" and "Veggie Liza." Many have simply expressed their wonderment. Read some of the reactions below:

"That proves that even potatoes with a bit of contouring can look pretty."

"This is Potalisa now."

"It's a masterpiece."

"You're so talented."

"I never knew that potatoes can be used as this also...."

"It could have turned to delicious fries, RIP potato, but well done."

"This is why I pay for internet."

Recently, another piece of foodie art captivated the Internet's attention. In this viral video, we see a person carving a Godzilla-like creature onto a single grain of rice. You read that right! Check out the full story here.

Also Read: Viral Video: Fitness Vlogger Makes "Gym Wale Momos," Internet Divided