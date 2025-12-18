Financial Planning For New Mothers In 2026: Tips To Secure Newborn's Future

From fitness goals to financial planning, the new year is a time for fresh resolutions and positive life changes. If you've welcomed a baby in 2025, the start of 2026 is the perfect moment to make a meaningful New Year's resolution, planning your newborn's financial future. Early planning ensures long-term security and a stable foundation for your child's life ahead.

Welcoming a newborn is one of the happiest moments in a mother's life, and it is also the stage where thoughtful planning can shape the future of newly born child. The main objective of new mothers should be to focus on creating an educational corpus for their child.

"Ideally, you should have a financial plan in place before the arrival of the little one. This ensures that you 'save first and spend later' - a key differentiator for successful investing outcomes," Harsh Gahlaut, the Co-founder and CEO at FinEdge, told NDTV.

"Imagine, in a few years, when your child is ready to join the institution you wish for, you are calm because you executed a well-planned goal and stayed committed."

Gahlaut said that starting to invest early gives you room to build a strong corpus without feeling stretched later. The real problem arises when the parents postpone this decision by even a few years, and a gap gets created, which sometimes becomes too difficult to close.

"Compounding rewards time more than anything else," said Gahlaut.

What Are The Options For Investment?

Mayank Misra, Vice President (Product) at INDmoney, discussed three points as he spoke to NDTV regarding investment options for the newborns.

1. Tax-Efficient Government Base: Misra, who recently became a father of twins, said that in the case of a girl child, new mothers can consider opening Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts at 8.2% returns with Rs 1.5 lakh annual contribution. This is uniquely beneficial for daughters with education withdrawal flexibility at age 18.

2. NPS Vatsalya: After SSY, new mothers can maximise NPS Vatsalya with unlimited contributions, leveraging the new Rs 50,000 annual Section 80CCD(1B) deduction (applicable in the old tax regime). In this case, market-linked returns of 9.5-12.86% exceed PPF significantly, with partial withdrawal flexibility after 3 years for education.

3. Equity Growth: If the budget allows, a new mother can also consider opening a minor account for mutual funds. Supplement with diversified equity SIPs (Rs 2,000- Rs 5,000 monthly) across large-cap, mid-cap, and flexi-cap funds for inflation-beating returns.

What should new mothers keep in mind?

The most practical step new mothers can take in 2026 is to automate their investments, stay consistent and disciplined towards their child's education goal, Gahlaut said.

He added that the markets will be volatile, and there will be moments when stopping or pausing your investments may feel tempting. However, the practice of automation ensures discipline that carries you through these phases and keeps you on track to achieve your goal.