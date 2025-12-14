Viral Meme Trends Of 2025 That Defined Our Year

2025 has been a year of some of the wildest and hilarious meme trends. These trends took over the internet and reached millions of users. Here is a list of some of the most memorable memes that defined the year 2025.

The 6-7 Madness: 6-7, which is pronounced "six seven", not "Sixty-seven", is a slang term that went viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Most of us don't know what it means, why it exists, how and when to use it, but thanks to its unbelievable popularity, Dictionary.com named it as its 2025 Word of the Year, describing it as "a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means".

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: A couple's awkward reaction to being featured on the jumbotron, sparking rumours of an affair. Andy Byron, when he was CEO of tech firm Astronomer, was seen in a viral moment with Kristin Cabot, the former HR head. They both were asked to step down from their positions, and their personal lives were also affected, but the moment sparked hilarious memes on social media.

Italian Brainrot: In 2024, Oxford named the term brainrot as the word of the year, describing it as the "supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, particularly due to excessive consumption of online content considered trivial or unchallenging". It gave birth to Italian Brainrot, a viral trend of AI-generated creatures with pseudo-Italian names and distorted voice-overs. For many (mostly millennials and boomers), it was difficult to understand their existence, but the phrases were viral on social media. Some AI creatures are: Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala, Cappuccino Assassino, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Bombardiro Crocodilo.

Jet2 Holiday Sound: This meme was not about the image of the video; it's about the sound, which was an audio from the Jet2 Holiday commercial - "nothing beats a Jet 2 Holiday". This sound was widely used in 2025 for vacations gone wrong. It became wildly popular on TikTok and Instagram, where a video is more likely to be seen if the user has attached a trending audio.

Labubu Dolls: This year, there was also a phase when these cute yet creepy collectable dolls ruled the internet, sparking a global frenzy. Labubu dolls became instantly popular when celebrities like Rihanna, Cher and Kim Kardashian wore them on handbags. The same dolls were also linked to Pazuzu, a Mesopotamian demon, with conspiracy theories claiming that the dolls carry "demonic energy".

100 Men vs 1 Gorilla: This hypothetical battle turned into a viral debate that sparked heated discussions on social media. The question is simple: would 100 average men be able to take down a single gorilla in a fight? While some argue that the men would have the upper hand due to their numbers, others claim that the gorilla would be an unbeatable opponent because of its strength. The meme has inspired jokes, showcasing the internet's creative and often absurd take on the scenario.

Pope Conclave Memes: The 2025 papal conclave triggered a plethora of memes, poking fun at the Vatican's ancient traditions and the cardinals' quest to elect a new pope. From seagulls perched on the Sistine Chapel roof to memes about the cardinals' fashion choices, the internet turned the conclave into a comedic spectacle. "Do you think the cardinals watched conclave together and were pointing at the screen going 'that one's you,'" one user wrote on X.

Trump Take Egg: This meme is basically a critique of US President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, particularly the rising egg prices. Originating on Bluesky, the meme became a catchphrase for the frustrations of everyday Americans dealing with inflation and economic uncertainty.