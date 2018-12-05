She Went To Buy Cabbage, Ended Up With $2,25,000 Lottery Jackpot

Lucky by chance

Offbeat | | Updated: December 05, 2018 14:26 IST
Vanessa Ward won the lottery, all thanks to a trip to the grocery store.


A woman from Maryland, USA, is now the happy winner of a two hundred and twenty five thousand dollar lottery prize - all thanks to a trip to the grocery store. Vanessa Ward told Virginia Lottery that her father asked her to pick up a head of cabbage, so she stopped by the Giant Food Store in Groveton. While she was there, she decided to buy a Win a Spin scratch-off ticket.

When she went home and scratched the ticket, Vanessa discovered that she had won the game's top prize: a live spin on the Big Wheel and the chance to win anywhere between $100,000 and $500,000.

Vanessa's lucky spin earned her a massive $2,25,000 prize - that's approximately Rs 1.5 crore!

Vanessa, who lives in Temple Hills, says that she now plans to put the money towards her retirement - and perhaps take a trip to Disney World.

Vanessa isn't the only Maryland woman to have a lucky lottery story. In July, an unnamed woman won a lottery jackpot - all thanks to a snake and a dog!

 

