The Story Of How A Snake And A Dog Led To One Woman Winning The Lottery

A Maryland woman is crediting an encounter with a snake and her brave pet dog for her lottery win. The unnamed woman says her $29,295.70 lottery jackpot might have never happened, had her trip to the Racetrax Maryland Lottery not been delayed by a snake sighting.

According to Maryland Lottery, the winner was leaving her house to play the virtual ponies in Upper Marlboro when she opened the door and spotted the snake.

"The snake scared me back in," she said.

After about an hour, she sent her pet beagle Buddy to go out and check if the snake was still around. Buddy went out the same door, sniffed around and did not encounter the snake, leaving the woman free to hit the venue.

The numbers she played later that day resulted in a $29,295.70 lottery jackpot. Played later during the day than her usual slot, the 10-cent bet resulted in a 5-digit payout.

This Upper Marlboro woman credits "Buddy the Beagle" with clearing the way for her Racetrax win. His name even appears on the winning cheque!