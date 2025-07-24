Snake Rescuers In Maharashtra To Get ID Cards, Accident Insurance: Minister

The Maharashtra government plans to provide snake rescuers with identity cards and accident insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to recognise their services in lessening human-wildlife conflicts, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

A formal recommendation to grant the benefit to snake rescuers will soon be sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the minister said after a high-level meeting.

"Snake rescuers often risk their lives to protect villagers from venomous snakes and ensure that the reptiles are safely relocated to their natural habitats. Recognising their selfless contribution, we plan to issue them official ID cards and provide Rs 10 lakh accident insurance," he said in a statement.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be prepared in this regard, he said.

Citing the "critical nature" of snake rescuers' work, he underscored the need to classify snake rescue under essential services and include the rescuers in disaster response mechanisms.

To enhance coordination and transparency, a dedicated portal listing certified snake rescuers will be created on the forest department's website. This will enable quicker response in emergencies and offer public access to verified contact information, the statement said.

"Such a step will not only support snake rescuers but also strengthen wildlife conservation efforts," it added.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M Srinivas Reddy, and President of the All India Snake Rescuers and Animal Lovers Association, Prof Sambhajirao Patil.

