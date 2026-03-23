Shaheed Diwas 2026: History, Significance And Legacy Of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru And Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas 2026: India observes Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs' Day, every year on March 23 to honour the sacrifice of three iconic freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. The day marks their execution by the British colonial government in 1931, an event that became a defining moment in India's struggle for independence and continues to inspire generations.

Shaheed Diwas: History and Significance

In 1928, the arrival of the Simon Commission - an all-British panel tasked with reviewing India's governance, triggered massive protests across the country. Leading one such demonstration in Lahore on October 30 was veteran freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. The protest turned violent when Police Superintendent James A. Scott ordered a brutal lathi charge. Rai was critically injured in the assault and later died on November 17, 1928.

The incident outraged young revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who vowed to avenge his death. Their intended target was Scott, the officer responsible for ordering the attack. However, in a case of mistaken identity, they assassinated British officer John Saunders instead.

Their subsequent arrest and trial drew nationwide attention, turning them into heroes of the freedom movement. Despite widespread protests and appeals for clemency, the trio was executed on March 23, 1931, at Lahore Central Jail, becoming enduring symbols of sacrifice in India's freedom struggle. Their sacrifice intensified the independence movement, galvanising public sentiment against colonial rule.

Shaheed Diwas commemorates the courage and unwavering resolve of these young revolutionaries, who challenged British rule through acts of resistance and powerful ideological messaging. Bhagat Singh, in particular, emerged as a symbol of fearless patriotism.

Iconic Bhagat Singh Quotes

Bhagat Singh's writings and speeches continue to resonate, reflecting his revolutionary spirit and intellectual depth. Some of his most remembered quotes include:

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all."

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people."

"Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith."

"Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas."

"Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat. I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail."

"The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below."

"People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs to be replaced by the revolutionary spirit."

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics, and poets are made of the same stuff."

"One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation, it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase."

"If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud."