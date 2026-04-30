Delhi College Bars Student Union Fests After University Clashes: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC), under Delhi University, has issued a notice restricting the students' union from organising or conducting college events such as annual fests. The decision has been taken after clashes were reported during recent college festivals in early April 2026. The college administration stated that this step is necessary to maintain discipline, proper coordination, and accountability in campus activities. As per PTI, the move follows safety concerns raised after disruptions during fest events across several DU colleges.

New Guidelines Issued by College Administration

According to the official notice signed by Principal Arun Kumar Attree, all cultural events, including fests and freshers' programmes, will now be organised only by the Cultural Committee and the Functions Committee of the college. These committees include both teachers and students to ensure proper management and supervision of events.

The notice clearly states that the students' union will not be allowed to organise, conduct, or participate in event management in any capacity on behalf of the college. It also mentions that the union cannot seek permissions, enter collaborations, or collect funds and sponsorships for such activities. Any violation of these instructions will be taken seriously and handled as per college rules.

As per PTI, the decision was influenced by an incident on April 6 during a fest at the evening college, where a clash took place among students, including members of the students' union. Following this incident, around 10 students were suspended.

The college administration further clarified that the role of the students' union should focus on representing student concerns and welfare activities rather than organising large events. Authorities believe that assigning responsibility to official committees will help maintain order and ensure that programmes are conducted in a disciplined manner.

This development reflects a stricter approach by the college towards managing campus events after recent disturbances, with an emphasis on safety, structure, and accountability.