No Events Without Prior Approval: Delhi University Issues Strict New Rules For College Events

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has issued a strict directive tightening norms for organising events across its colleges, making prior approval mandatory and holding organisers accountable for maintaining order and discipline on campus.

In a notice dated March 23, the university said that "no event shall be organized without prior permission of the competent authority," stressing that colleges must seek approval in advance before conducting any programme.

The university has asked institutions to submit complete details while applying for permission. These include "the list of speakers/participants, nature of the event, duration, and source of funding," the notice said, indicating a push for greater transparency in campus activities.

Noting logistical requirements, the notice added that "use of loudspeakers, public address systems and other arrangements shall also require prior approval," and directed colleges to ensure that such events do not disrupt academic functioning.

Placing responsibility on organisers, the university said that "the organisers shall be accountable for ensuring that law and order is maintained and that no untoward incident takes place" during the event.

The directive also flagged security concerns, asking colleges to regulate the entry of outsiders and put in place appropriate monitoring measures.

Warning of strict action, the university said that "any deviation from the above guidelines shall invite disciplinary action," making it clear that violations will not be tolerated.

The move comes against the backdrop of several recent incidents on campus. Protests near the Arts Faculty earlier this year over UGC-related issues turned violent, leading to clashes and prompting the university to temporarily ban demonstrations. In a separate incident, a college festival witnessed a massive crowd, including outsiders, resulting in chaos and police intervention to control the situation.

There have also been protests by School of Open Learning students over alleged exclusion from a university job fair, while a controversy erupted after a private function was reportedly held within a college campus, raising concerns over the use of institutional space.

These developments have underscored concerns around crowd control, entry of outsiders, disruption of academic activities and lack of prior approvals-issues the university now seeks to address through stricter, centralised guidelines.