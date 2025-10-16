Russian Woman Living In India Reveals Why She Pays Rs 45,000 To House Help

Yulia Aslamova, a Russian woman living in India's Bengaluru, revealed the reason why she gives Rs 45,000 to her house help. In a post on Instagram, she said she values professionalism, honesty and trustworthiness.

Recently, one of her posts went viral in which she revealed her monthly expenses, and Rs 45,000 to house help was one of them. While some users praised her, some criticised her for paying too much.

In the latest Instagram post, she stated that she believes in treating her domestic workers with respect and providing them with growth opportunities.

"My biggest pride and honor in life is that there hasn't been a single person who resigned from me until I let them go," she wrote in the caption.

"Typically, household help are not treated professionally in India. Most people say - 'they just run away.' I disagree: think of other people's jobs the same way you think of your own, regardless of designation."

Aslamova says she gives performance-based incentives using a Key Performance Indicators (KPI) system to reward her house help for good performance, which motivates them to excel in their work. She also provides a 10% annual raise to ensure her house help's salary keeps increasing with the cost of living.

She mentioned that she even offered driving lessons to her house help, which not only enhances their skills but also demonstrates her investment in their personal growth.

"What is my life belief and approach? I push people for growth and I build relationships for years. When hiring a nanny for Elina, I did at least 20 interviews and made a proper checklist of important qualities to look for in a candidate. We needed the nanny part-time - but my key approach was: let's pay well (which is not that significant compared to our daughter's safety, happiness, and - most importantly - the mindset of the person)," Aslamova wrote.

"During the first year, we were validating each other. The nanny got a 10% hike. At the beginning of the second year, I introduced a KPI system and allowed her to earn more."

"In the third year, I offered a full-time job with a 1.7x hike, KPIs, and training (now the nanny is getting her driving license and will soon drive Elina to classes). And my commitment was clear - if you go with me, I will take care of you."

She says that by paying a competitive salary and providing opportunities for growth, she has built a strong and loyal relationship with her house help.

"Your growth, success, and future depend on how many growth opportunities you're able to grab, observe, and execute. If you spend 4-5 hours daily doing housework instead of focusing on growth - my advice is simple: you're missing out big time. If you take household hiring lightly - you're missing out big time," she concluded.

Social media reaction

"Middle class people in the comments... This post isn't for you. If you see a celebrity asking you to buy an Hermes bag, you don't start criticising the price. You quietly accept that you can't afford it and scroll on. Do the same for this reel," one user wrote.

"The helps are enablers , I truly value how much they do to let us actually do what we are good at," said another.

"I would endorse this approach as long as the amount is in a sustainable range in the long run (e.g. not more than 10% of my monthly income)," a third wrote.