House Help Dies By Suicide At Employer's Flat In Mumbai: Cops

A 27-year-old house maid allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the gallery of a flat in Antop Hill area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, an official said, adding that the police are in touch with her relatives to get information that may have led her to take the extreme step.

"For the last two years, she had been working at the third floor flat owned by a 72-year-old senior citizen couple at Kalpak Apartment in Antop Hill and used to stay in the same flat," he said.

Police are also making inquiries with the couple to collect information, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Antop Hill police station and further probe was underway, he said.

