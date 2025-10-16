Zepto Delivery Agent Reveals How Much He Earned In A Week, Internet Reacts

A Bengaluru-based Zepto delivery agent shared his weekly earnings on social media, with his post going viral on social media. The Reddit user posted a screenshot revealing that he earned Rs 21,000 in a week, working in a 12-hour shift from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

He delivered a total of 387 orders in the given period and earned around Rs 18,906 after deducting fuel expenses.

In the caption, he wrote, "What I earned in a week (working morning 10am to night 10pm) as zepto delivery."

See the post here:

The user shared details of his 40th week. The week was from September 29 to October 5. The screenshot showed a total earnings of Rs 3,749.4, Rs 3,379.9, Rs 2,460.3 and Rs 4,020.3 on October 2, October 2, October 4 and October 5, respectively.

Some users on Reddit questioned the legitimacy of the earnings, while others praised the agent's hard work. The agent clarified that his earnings vary depending on factors like weather and demand, and he sometimes benefits from surge bonuses during peak hours or rainy conditions.

In the comment section, the delivery agent noted that "what's better is rain, no full blown rain but just gentle rain that goes on for a long time" as they get a rain surge.

"On a completely different week, I worked for just 3days and made 12k with just 600-700 petrol, because two out of those three days it rained non stop from evening 6 to night 11-12," he said.

To put this into perspective, Zepto delivery partners can earn varying amounts based on factors like location, demand, and hours worked.

Social media reaction

"This feels so fake. How much does zepto pay? How many hours of work?" wrote one user.

"Thats some good profit," said another user.

"Kudos to you brudda, next week again," a third user wrote.