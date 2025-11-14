Domestic Help Steals Over Rs 8 Lakh Cash, Gold From Noida Employer's Home

The Delhi Police has arrested a domestic help, attempting to flee to Nepal, for allegedly stealing over Rs 8 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 16 lakh from his employer's house in Noida, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Gharti Magar, a native of Nepal, was apprehended near ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Thursday night following a tip-off, he said.

According to police, their informer alerted Crime Branch personnel that the accused, who had been hiding in Delhi for two days, planned to board a bus to Nepal from Kashmiri Gate.

A team reached the spot where the suspect was apprehended. During interrogation, Magar, who worked as a cook and domestic helper in Noida, confessed to stealing a blue bag containing cash and jewellery from his employer's residence on November 10.

He stole Rs 8.25 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 16 lakh, police said.

Police said that he had been under financial stress due to personal debts of nearly Rs 11 lakh.

"The accused told police that he had already spent Rs 15,000 from the stolen cash," said the officer, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)