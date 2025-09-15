Russian Woman Lists 11 'Strange' Habits She's Adopted After Moving To India: "Folding Hands, Removing Shoes"

Russian entrepreneur Anastasia Sharova, who has been living in rural India, shared 11 "strange" habits she has adopted, reflecting the unique aspects of the Indian lifestyle that differ from her Russian upbringing. These habits include beeping before blind turns, a common practice in India due to the dense traffic and narrow roads. Another habit she mentioned is smoking the house, a traditional practice believed to ward off evil spirits and also mosquitoes. Removing shoes before entering the house is another habit Ms Sharova adopted, which is a common courtesy in India to maintain cleanliness and respect for the home environment.

She has also embraced some other habits, like having family members apply oil to her hair and vice versa, keeping a jar of pickle on the table, and subtly nodding her head when saying "accha!" She's also particular about drinking water without touching the bottle to her lips, carrying a steel water bottle, and freshening her breath with fennel seeds or cardamom pods after meals. When meeting people, she prefers folding her hands to shaking hands. Before putting on shoes or stepping into the bathroom, she checks for unwanted creatures like frogs or snakes, a habit likely influenced by living in a rural area. Additionally, she follows the tradition of giving and receiving money only with her right hand.

Watch the video here:

The post has gone massively viral, racking up over 2.4 million views and generating a huge number of comments.

One user wrote, "I find doing namaskar to be a more sanitised way of greeting anyone. Suppose someone I am meeting or in fact, I myself, is carrying any germs or dirt through my hand if I shake hands, it will get transferred. But by doing namaskar, it's prevented."

Another commented, "Keep it up. This brings positive and good energy to your house, family and self. Moreover, you feel happy and elated after having done this."

A third said, "Sometimes need to check for tiny lizard or family of spiders as well living in the shoes." A fourth added, "Someone give her Aadhar card, pls."

Born and raised in Russia, Ms Sharova graduated from a Moscow-based university in 2008. With international experience spanning Russia, South Africa, and Germany, she eventually settled in India, as mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.