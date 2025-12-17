'Hindi Won't Be Helpful In Every State': Russian Woman's Observation About India Viral

Russian entrepreneur Anastasia Sharova has gone viral on social media after she shared a list of things that she wished people had told her before moving to India. From realising that Hindi was not helpful in every Indian state to the ease of using UPI to make payments, Sharova's Indtagram post titled, "I wish I knew these things before moving to India", resonated with social media users.

Born and raised in Russia, Sharova joked that the One Time Password (OTP) used for authentication purposes was one of the most common words in her message box. She was also impressed by India's grocery delivery ecosystem, where most items are delivered within 10 minutes. Sharova said she had stopped going to supermarkets altogether.

Reflecting on how people behaved, Sharova pointed out that Indians rarely said no. "People around will never say "no" or that they can't do something directly. I'll have to learn to read between the lines and always have a back up option," she wrote.

Sharova, who has previously posted about celebrating Diwali, highlighted that the festival calendar in India changes every few kilometres. As for her daily life, Sharova said she had to relearn driving and needed transport, even for the shortest distances. She said she was now accustomed to the sound of the fan at night and won't be able to sleep anymore without it.

Here Are The Other Observations Made By Sharova:

There is no direct correlation between the distance in kilometres and the actual time it will take to travel.

All my garden fruit will be eaten by monkeys before I get to it.

If I see a tall truck entering my street, mostly the internet will be gone for a day or two

I'll miss monsoons.

If somebody calls me aunty, it doesn't always mean I look old.

'Direct Facts'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded her for giving her unrestricted opinion, whilst others educated her about some of the points.

"If you'll go to coastal areas of India, like Mumbai, Kerala, Assam etc you'll get to experience monsoon," said one user while another added: "Most direct facts about India without glazing or hating. W."

A third commented: "No. 6 is true! There are 24 official languages in Europe and 22 official languages in India. India is a subcontinent in itself."

A fourth said: "2 is so true. I have noticed we say distance in terms of time it takes to travel there more often than the actual kms. Like it's 2 hrs away is more often used than it's 60 kms away."