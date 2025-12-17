Techie Loses Job At 35, Shares 'Scary' Reality: 'No Savings, Two Kids'

A 35-year-old Indian software engineer has gone viral on social media after describing the "scary" reality of being laid off while supporting a family of four with zero savings. In the post, titled "Laid off at 35 from software job - no savings, 2 kids, struggling," the techie explained that his termination was a result of corporate restructuring and cost-cutting rather than his individual performance.

"I'm 35 and recently got laid off from my software job. I never thought I'd be writing something like this, but here I am. The scary part: I don't have savings. I have a family and two kids, and their school fees are high. Rent, groceries, EMIs, everything keeps running, but the paycheck is gone," the user wrote.

The techie added that despite working in the software industry for years, he always assumed that job stability would come the following year -- a reality that never materialised.

"Turns out that was a bad assumption. The layoff wasn't performance-related - company restructuring and cost cutting - but that doesn't make the situation any easier."

The techie said the job market was brutal, and despite applying extensively, no opportunity was seemingly going his way. "Trying not to panic in front of my family. Losing sleep over how I'll manage the next few months. The job market feels brutal, especially at 35 with responsibilities. I keep hearing "it'll work out," but when school fees are due, optimism doesn't pay bills."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Financial Security Comes First'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie and offered him advice on how to get out of the sticky situation.

"Sorry for your loss. Maybe you can look towards your investments like Mutual funds or liquid investments if any," said one user, while another added: "Feeling for you boss. Also in the same situation, more or less. And there's a reason that people go for a government job."

A third commented: "Man, I have no right to say how to live your own life but financial security comes first. This will pass but dont compromise with savings anymore. YOLO always comes later, you secure emergency funds and family insurance."

A fourth said: "You need to go into hyper-saving mode. Hopefully the new financial year will bring new opportunities. As long as you are open to all opportunities."