"Rs 90,000 Per Month": Pani Puri Seller's Earnings Spark Debate Online

Pani Puri, also called gol gappa and puchka, is one of the most enjoyed street foods in India. Recently, a viral video has left online users stunned, revealing a pani puri seller's monthly earnings of Rs 90,000, which translates to an annual income of Rs 10.8 lakh. The video, shared by content creator Cassy Pareira, shows the seller's daily operations, with the stall selling around 80-100 plates at Rs 30 each, generating a daily revenue of Rs 3,000.

"I am not gonna lie, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but then I got used to it," the creator said in the video, which shows him learning the skills needed to prepare pani puri. He is seen peeling potatoes and chopping onions. He also served the pani puris to customers.

He said that the stall operated from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

Pani puri is a popular street food, but vendors often face challenges like rising ingredient costs and maintaining hygiene standards. The video highlights the potential for street food vendors to earn a decent living.

On the video, which received more than one million views and over 86,100 likes, users applaud the vendor's spirit. Meanwhile, others question the calculations and feasibility of achieving such profits.

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"Best thing about owning a food shop is free food for life," said one user.

"He isn't the owner of the stall, he's a worker who gets paid daily wages," wrote another.

"90,000 is the revenue in a month. How much were the costs, and the remaining profit?" a third user asked.

"No wonder. Hotels also make enormous profits, provided there's business, which depends on quality. If a person is sincere and hardworking in eateries bound to succeed beyond a salaried employee. It requires honesty and hard work. Why then are you glammmerd to go to USA? USA gains from Indians low paid employees, but yet USA does not understand their contributions to the success of the USA," one user shared their point of view.