"Pay Rs 99,000": Nagpur Vendor Offers Unlimited Pani Puri For Life With One-Time Payment

Golgappas, pani puri, puchka—whatever you call them, these crispy spheres filled with spiced water and savoury ingredients are more than just a snack. They're a cultural touchstone across the Indian subcontinent. Their appeal transcends age and social status, and their presence is felt throughout India, from humble street stalls to elaborate festivities.

In a unique and viral marketing move, a Nagpur golgappa seller is offering a lifetime's worth of golgappas for a single payment of Rs 99,000. This deal allows customers to visit the stall anytime and enjoy golgappas free of charge after the initial investment.

The viral nature of the deal sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and witty jokes. The post by marketing.growmatics garnered over 47,000 likes, with many people chiming in with their opinions on the offer.

One user joked sarcastically, "Is this for my lifetime or the shopkeeper's?" while others found the deal amusing but speculated that the seller had likely achieved his goal-generating buzz-even if only a few would actually take him up on it.

While many found the offer entertaining, some were sceptical about its legitimacy. Several commenters questioned whether the golgappa vendor would actually honour the deal or simply disappear after collecting the lump sum.

The mixed reactions highlight a common trend with viral promotions-excitement often comes hand in hand with scepticism.