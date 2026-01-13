Rs 780 For Tea? Bihar Man Goes Viral For Selling Indian Breakfast In Los Angeles

A Bihar-born vendor has drawn social media attention for his unique take on Indian breakfast staples. Prabhakar Prasad, affectionately known as the 'Bihari Chaiwala,' is selling tea and poha on the streets of Los Angeles. The prices are astonishing as a cup of tea is for Rs 782 ($8.65) and a serving of poha is for Rs 1,512 ($16.80).

Prasad's Instagram handle, @chaiguy_la, showcases his daily routine, interactions with customers, and the popularity of his dishes. His long hair and moustache have also earned him comparisons to Jesus Christ.

Despite being far from home, Prasad stays true to his Bihari roots as he fluently speak Hindi and connect with customers through his hospitality.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video received significant traction with 35,100 views. Many users have praised her efforts, while others questioned the steep costs. Supporters argue that the quality and preparation justify the prices, while others point out that similar items are available at much lower prices in India.

The video was reshared on several platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), many users reacted to Prasad's story. "...if you want to work hard and not feel ashamed of your work, you can earn money anywhere," one user wrote.

"This story is truly inspiring. This individual from Bihar proves by selling tea and poha in Los Angeles that hard work, self-respect, and pride in one's identity are the real capital," another user stated.

"Speaking Hindi and moving forward with Bihari values shows that respect comes not from position or place, but from actions, no matter which corner of the world one may be in."