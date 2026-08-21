Rich Indian Parents 'Destroying' Future Of Gen Z, Viral Post Triggers Debate

A social media user has triggered a fierce debate after claiming that Indian parents, especially High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), were destroying the future of Gen Z through passive income, which was, in turn, changing their behaviour toward normal jobs. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the user named Prem Soni detailed that the parents of Gen Z fuelled all of their demands, which left them with no hunger to earn independently.

"HNI Indian parents are actively destroying their Gen Z kids with their passive income. They thought they were securing their family's future," Soni wrote.

"In reality, they just planted a generation of completely unemployable, lethargic kids. If you go to any Tier-1 or Tier-2 city today, you will see a lot of 25-year-old Gen Z kids trapped in the ultimate wealth dilemma."

According to Soni, these young adults were ensnared in a triple trap. First, the ego trap prevented them from accepting blue-collar positions out of fear of damaging their family's social standing. Second, the lifestyle trap made entry-level salaries unattractive to them, as such wages failed to cover their living expenses. Finally, an entitlement trap led this generation to reject taking over traditional family businesses.

"So what do they actually do? Absolutely nothing. They wake up at 11 AM. They live off the passive rental yield their parents built. Maybe they stroll into their dad's office for 4 hours a day to sit in an AC cabin to play director-director and leave," Soni said.

"Their obsession with providing a comfortable life and feeding their kids passive income has completely killed the family's active ambition. The father is still grinding 10 hours a day at 55, while the 25-year-old son is treating life like an all-inclusive resort."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Divided Reactions

As the post gained traction, the reactions were mixed, with a section agreeing with Soni's assessment while others highlighted that Gen Z had a different definition of life and work.

"That's also a big reason why corporate rich parents send their children abroad for studies so they shed off the entitlement," said one user, while another added: "What's wrong with it if they have enough passive income to fund the lifestyle forever? Work should only be a necessity when you need it or like doing it."

A third commented: "It is karm chakra. Tough times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create tough times."

A fourth said: "Please don't generalise. As far as Gen Z is concerned, their definition of life and work is different. The earlier we appreciate it, the better. Once we appreciate, we can nurture them to their potential."