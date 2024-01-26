Know The Difference Between Republic Day And Independence Day

Republic Day 2024: Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January and Independence Day on 15th August.

Republic Day and Independence Day are the two most important days for every Indian and are celebrated on 26 January and 15 August respectively. While Independence Day celebrates freedom from British rule, Republic Day emphasises the constitutional foundation and values that define the nation's identity. This year, India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

Now, here's the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day:

Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January and Independence Day on 15th August. India gained Independence on 15 August 1947 but it was not a republic until 1950 when the Constitution of the country was finally adopted. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on 26 November 1949 and it came into effect on 26 January 1950. Therefore, Republic Day is a national holiday marking the transition of India to a republic governed by a democratically elected body and a written constitution.

Significance

Republic Day celebrates the Republic of India. The day features the contributions of the republic to the nation. It also pays tribute to the services provided by the government in maintaining the nation.

Independence Day, on the other hand, commemorates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the nation from British rule. The day is recognised as national pride and honour.

Customs and celebrations

The celebration of Republic Day's main attraction is the annual Parade which starts at Kartavya Path, Delhi and ends at the India Gate. On this day, the President of India hoists the flag at Kartavya Path. Events showcase India's cultural and social heritage, parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Padma Awards are also distributed on this day by the President of India to the deserving civilians of the country to honour their contribution to the nation. Brave soldiers are also awarded Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra. Republic Day often invites a foreign head of state as the Chief Guest for the parade, symbolising international cooperation.

This year, for the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the flag and addresses the country from the Red Fort. Also, a day before Independence Day, the president of the country delivers a televised 'Address to the Nation'. Independence Day is celebrated with full enthusiasm with various cultural programmes, kite flying, parades, and flag-hoisting ceremonies throughout the country.