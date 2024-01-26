Republic Day 2024 Live Updates: Macron Chief Guest As Delhi Hosts Parade Amid Dense Fog

Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day.

As India celebrates Republic Day today, the parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists. French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the parade.

The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Here are the LIVE Updates on 75th Republic Day Celebration:

Jan 26, 2024 09:25 (IST) 'Himveers' of ITBP posted in snow-bound areas along the India-China border extend their greetings to the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day



pic.twitter.com/3nrNRAA6nQ - ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 09:23 (IST) Republic Day 2024: "Resolve to make India developed nation," JP Nadda unfurls national flag at BJP headquarters



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag on 75th Republic Day, at party headquarters in the national capital on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the BJP party office Mr Nadda said, "We have resolved to make Bharat a developed and self-reliant nation."

Mr Nadda also extended greetings to the nation and saluted all our freedom fighters, brave soldiers and constitution-makers

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on '75th Republic Day'. Today, on this occasion, I salute all our freedom fighters, brave soldiers and constitution-makers who sacrificed everything for the sovereignty, integrity and unity of the nation," Mr Nadda posted on X.



Jan 26, 2024 09:19 (IST) On 75th Republic Day, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "The strength of the people of India is infinite. When this strength rises, it does many miracles. Today, we are moving forward in every sector. We can achieve only when we are bound by a sense of brotherhood...In our country, there is a tradition of accepting diversity. The country will rise to greater heights when everyone works together with a sense of brotherhood and follows the Constitution."



Jan 26, 2024 09:19 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurls the national flag in Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is also present at the ceremony.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unfurls the national flag in Chennai, on #RepublicDay2024



CM M.K. Stalin is also present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Pn84edumBV - ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 09:18 (IST) Republic Day Updates: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lays a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground in Secunderabad

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lays a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground in Secunderabad on #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/IBMKy5oRfj - ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 09:17 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unfurls the national flag at his residence on the occasion of Republic Day

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unfurls the national flag at his residence on the occasion of Republic Day pic.twitter.com/dMjHQeYJLs - ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 09:16 (IST) 75th Republic Day Updates: PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of 75th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X. देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 07:46 (IST) Security arrangements made in view of threat elements: Special CP Delhi on Republic Day

In view of the new threat elements received this year, different types of security arrangements have been made for Republic Day, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

"Like every other year, Republic Day is being celebrated with joy and fervour this year. The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day. Different units of police have been deployed at the Kartavya Path and its adjoining areas with focused and specific roles and responsibilities," he added.

He further said that threat perception is of a very high degree this year.

"Many VIPs will come. Invitees, the general public, special invites--all these should be facilitated politely and courteously, and there should not be any lapse in security. Threat perception is of a very high degree. Intelligence agencies, Delhi Police, and central agencies have been receiving many types of information. By keeping all that information in the account, strong security arrangements have been made," he said.

"VVIP means Head of State, Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, all VIPs, constitutional heads have come; that is also a challenge. A total security plan has been made and implemented on the ground," CP Pathak added.



Jan 26, 2024 07:44 (IST) Explained: How India Became A Republic in 1950

The transition from a dominion under British rule to a sovereign, democratic republic on January 26, 1950, stands as a defining moment in India's history. This journey was marked by meticulous planning, persistent efforts, and a celebration of newfound freedom that echoed across the nation. Read more



Jan 26, 2024 07:17 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: Delhi under thick security blanket, over 70,000 personnel deployed across city

The national capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city, police have said.

Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.

As many as 14,000 personnel have been deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said, adding that around 77,000 invitees are expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade.



Jan 26, 2024 07:17 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: Government buildings, major roads and monuments in Jaipur illuminated on the occasion of 75th Republic Day

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Government buildings, major roads and monuments illuminated on the occasion of 75th Republic Day pic.twitter.com/qEmGXXVcx6 - ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 07:15 (IST) Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi is illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.



Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi is illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2024 07:14 (IST) Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.



Jan 26, 2024 07:13 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: Indian Embassy in Riyadh lit in tricolour

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been lit up in tricolour to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day.

"On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Embassy is lit in tricolour," the embassy wrote on X on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday organised a photo exhibition on the making of the Constitution of India. The exhibition was displayed at Alisher Navoi National Library, Tashkent.

During the exhibition, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat presented a copy of the Constitution of India in the Uzbek language to the Director of Library Umida Teshabayeva. Students from Shastri School, Tashkent recited Indian songs and Hindi poetry.

"Amb @manishprabhat06 presented a copy of the Constitution of India in Uzbek language to Director of Library Umida Teshabayeva. Students from Shastri School, Tashkent recited Indian songs and Hindi poetry," the embassy wrote on 'X'.



Jan 26, 2024 07:12 (IST) Republic Day Updates: Google Celebrates India's 75th Republic Day With Doodle Featuring Parade On Different Screens Over Decades

Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the Google Doodle showcased the parades, through the decades, on different screens: a black-and-white television set, a colour TV, and a mobile phone.

The doodle featured by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri depicted the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens.

Last year, Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar crafted an intricately hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day.

Many elements of the Republic Day parade were represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

Jan 26, 2024 07:11 (IST) Republic Day 2024 Updates: From first twin seater Tejas to record increase in defence capital budget: India's 'Atmanirbharta in Defence'



As the world's largest Democracy celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday, here are the things that showcase India's 'Atmanirbharta in Defence' sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the allocation of record 75 per cent (approximately Rs one lakh crore) of the defence capital procurement budget for domestic industry in FY 2023-24, a sizeable jump from 68 per cent in 2022-23.

The Defence Minister also released the Fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) comprising 98 items, during the plenary session of `Swavlamban 2.0'.



Jan 26, 2024 07:11 (IST) The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

After this President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army.

The two Presidents will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Jan 26, 2024 07:10 (IST) Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, also congratulated India on its 75th Republic Day.

"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!" the Russian Ambassador wrote on X.



Jan 26, 2024 07:09 (IST) Republic Day live upadates: US extends Republic Day wishes to India, calls country key strategic partner



The United States has extended Republic Day wishes to India, calling the country a key strategic partner of the US.

"I would just note that - would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country - it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is - was quite indicative in - during Prime Minister Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer," the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time).

