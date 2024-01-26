Russian Embassy Steps Out In Delhi 'Gaddi Le Ke' To Celebrate Republic Day

Republic Day 2024: The Russian embassy organised a dance show to wish India on its Republic Day.

On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today conveyed their wishes in a unique way: a song and dance routine featuring a hit song from Sunny Deol's Bollywood film, 'Gadar'.

A video shared through the embassy's social media handles features staff workers, children, and professional dancers shaking a leg to the song while holding placards wishing India a happy Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day, India! From Russia with love," the Russian embassy wrote on social media.

In his message Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov wrote "Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!"

President Droupadi Murmu will lead Republic Day events from Kartavya path in the national capital. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the parade.

For the first time in India's history, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Besides Russia, the United States also conveyed its wishes on this momentous day. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hoped to deepen the "vibrant people-to-people ties between our nations".

In a statement, he said the past year has been marked by important milestones in "our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit".

"In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities," he said.

PM Modi will visit the National War Memorial today, where he will lead the nation in paying tributes to those in the armed forces who were killed in action.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

