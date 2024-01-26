'Thank You, India': Macron Shares Glimpse Of Republic Day Parade

Emmanuel Macron greeted PM Modi and people of India on Republic Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Emmanuel Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

A great honor for France.

Thank you, India. pic.twitter.com/fXfp4hdCsb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

"A great honor for France. Thank you, India," Emmanuel Macron posted on X in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down the majestic ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.

In his response, PM Modi said: "Grateful for the French participation in our Republic Day celebrations. The military band, marching contingent, jets and Multirole Aircraft Tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one." "Thank you President @EmmanuelMacron for being a part of our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-France ties," PM Modi said in another post.

Emmanuel Macron also greeted PM Modi and people of India on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!," he said.

In another post on X, Emmanuel Macron said it is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion.

"I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!," he said in French.

On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron held wide-ranging talks with PM Modi in Jaipur.

PM Modi also posted a video of Emmanuel Macron's visit to Jaipur with a caption: "Jaipur accorded a memorable welcome to President @EmmanuelMacron yesterday." A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion.

There was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest and in 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. In 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the celebrations.

In 2017, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the celebrations, while then French President Francois Hollande graced the occasion in 2016.

In 2015, then US President Barack Obama watched the parade. In 2014, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations, while Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the parade in 2013.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

The then British Prime Minister John Major had attended the celebrations in 1993, Nelson Mandela participated as the then South African President in 1995 while South Korean President President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as the French president, while another French President Chirac graced the occasion in 1998.

Other world leaders who have attended the celebrations include Nepal's King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev in 1999, Iran's then President Mohammed Khatami in 2003, then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2011 and President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1991.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)