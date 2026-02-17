PM Modi Shares Car Ride With French President Macron In Mumbai

Showcasing a warm and personal rapport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a ride with French President Emmanuel Macron as the leaders headed to the India-France Innovation Forum following their bilateral and delegation-level talks in Mumbai.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "After the talks and press statements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, President Macron and I are on the way to the other programmes, which include the India-France Innovation Forum."

The move highlights the close working relationship between the two leaders and their personal rapport, as they focus on enhancing cooperation in innovation, trade, and technology.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has shared a car ride with global leaders, underscoring the strong ties he maintains with them.

Earlier this month, PM Modi shared a car ride with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, following the former's arrival in Malaysia as part of his two-day visit in the Southeast Asian nation, as both leaders headed towards a community event in Kuala Lumpur.

Sharing glimpses from the car ride on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

In December last year, PM Modi broke with protocol to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport during the latter's visit, and both shared a car ride to the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

He also shared a car ride with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was on a two-day official visit to India last month, following their engagements in Gujarat.

PM Modi also received and travelled together in the same car with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from the Delhi airport when the UAE leader arrived in the national capital on an official visit in January.

Earlier, India and France elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership', with PM Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has 'no boundaries' and the partnership can 'reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains'.

PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship.

Speaking during the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said, "The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress."

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to be in India till February 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.

Macron arrived in Mumbai on early Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Modi.

