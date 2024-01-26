Macron's Republic Day Gift For Indian Students Looking To Study In France

Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade, today announced measures to ensure that more Indian students study in France. He said that France has an ambitious target of having over 30,000 students by 2030.

"30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen," Macron said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Elaborating on how France will aid the students, Macron said that international classes would be set up to allow students who do not speak French to study in universities there.

"We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centers to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities," Macron said.

"Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," the French President added.