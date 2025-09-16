Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu's Hilarious Jab At Gemini AI Saree Trend: <i>"Tum Log India Me Hai"</i>

The Gemini AI saree trend has exploded on social media, captivating millions with its blend of retro Bollywood glamour and cutting-edge technology. Powered by Google's Gemini Nano Banana image editing tool, this viral craze allows users to upload a picture and transform it into a stunning 1990s-style portrait featuring elegant sarees, dramatic lighting, and nostalgic backdrops. However, not everyone is impressed with the trend.

Shantanu Naidu, the young aide and "millennial manager" to the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, delivered a witty takedown of the Gemini AI saree trend, calling out users for their laziness in embracing the viral fad. Mr Naidu, known for his close bond with Tata and his humorous social media presence, pointed out the absurdity. He noted that people sharing saree pictures likely already own multiple sarees in their wardrobe and don't really need AI to imagine themselves wearing one.

He said, "Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…" (You people are in India. Not in America. India! The land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees in your wardrobe. You've become so lazy... You asked AI to generate the fabric that's already in your wardrobe.)

Watch the video here:

He then jokingly advised people to ditch AI-generated saree pics and instead wear their own sarees, saying they'd look more beautiful in real ones. "You look more stunning in your original saree. Just wear it and take a photo."

He humorously pointed out that requesting AI-generated pictures in white wedding gowns would make more sense since Indians typically don't own them. Extending his playful rant, he compared generating AI saree pics to asking AI to create a picture with his dog when the dog is right there. "The dog is right next to me. Just sit with him and click a photo!"

The video resonated with thousands of viewers, who flooded the comments section with amused reactions. One user wrote, "Inner me: finally someone said it."

Another commented, "Bro just casually spilt the truth and sipped his tea."

A third added, "Finally, somebody chose to speak the fact."

A third said, "U r a star .. no wonder our hero Ratan Tata Sir loved u so much."

Nano Banana is an image-editing AI embedded in Google's Gemini app. It initially gained popularity for producing 3D edits that resembled figurines, but the practice quickly spread to other formats, most notably the wildly popular saree edits.