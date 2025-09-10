Ratan Tata's Millennial Friend Shantanu Naidu In A Relationship With Mystery Woman? Viral Pics Suggest So

Shantanu Naidu, the protege and aide of late business tycoon Ratan Tata, has set the social media abuzz after he seemingly confirmed that he is in a relationship.

The young entrepreneur shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account with a mystery woman.

Shantanu Naidu, 32, neither revealed her face nor her identity.

"Our souls didn't meet, they remembered," he wrote in the caption.

One of the photos sees Shantanu and his rumoured partner sharing a light moment, where she covers her face with her hand.

In another picture, the couple is seen sitting outside the National Gallery in London against the backdrop of a fountain.

A photo shows the couple engaged in a deep conversation as they stand on a platform with a tube train passing by.

Then there's a photo where Shantanu and his girlfriend at what appeared to be a dinner date.

While Shantanu's account on Instagram is private, many hearts broke after these pictures somehow made it to social media.

Some of those who are added to Shantanu's friends list on Instagram said, "Tell me this is AI", to which he replied with a "No" and three mended heart emoticons.

According to screenshots on social media, another person called them the "cutest pictures".

"Heart is shattered into millions of pieces," said another.

Many simply wrote "heartbroken" in the comments section of his post.

Shantanu, who was recently promoted to General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, is the founder of Motopaws, a startup focused on improving the safety of stray dogs.