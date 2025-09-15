How To Transform Your Selfie Into A Bollywood-Style Red Saree Poster

Move on, Ghibli art, it's retro Bollywood time. A new AI trend is on the rise, with users taking to Google Gemini's 'Nano Banana' tool and turning their regular selfies into vintage Bollywood posters. It has grainy film textures and flowing chiffon sarees.

With help from ChatGPT and the ideal prompts, the trend, also known as the Vintage Saree AI edits or Nano Banana saree trend, combines fashion, nostalgia, and artificial intelligence to turn you into a '90s diva.

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is an image-editing AI embedded in Google's Gemini app. It initially gained popularity for producing 3D edits that resembled figurines, but the practice quickly spread to other formats, most notably the wildly popular saree edits.

Users can upload a photo, typically a clear, solo selfie, to the app, and instruct the AI to create a stylised image of a person wearing a saree, surrounded by golden light, often featuring vintage or cinematic backgrounds.

How It Works: Step-by-Step

The saree edits range from flowing chiffons in vivid or pastel hues to striking red or black sarees, and even gentle whites with polka dots.

Here's how to give your photos a vintage Bollywood vibe using Google Gemini Nano Banana:

Install the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store, then log in using your Google credentials. Tap on the Banana icon or select "Try Image Editing" to use the Nano Banana picture editing tool in Gemini. Select a high-quality solo selfie with no distracting objects and your face clearly visible. Copy a well-liked prompt or create your own image. The prompts should cover saree colour, drape style, background, lighting, hairstyle, and mood. After submitting prompts, the AI generates your retro poster-style image, which you can download and share.

Viral Prompts To Use

The following are a few of the best prompts that creators have been employing to get their edits to go viral:

Red Saree Prompt

"Transform the subject into a vintage Bollywood heroine in a flowing red chiffon saree, hair styled in soft waves. The background should have a romantic, dramatic feel with warm tones, a minimalist design, and golden sunset light."

Black Saree Prompt

"Convert this individual into a 90s movie style, a black party saree, a grainy but vibrant vintage image... Lighting is warm, with golden sunset hues evoking golden hour glow... Her expression is moody, calm, yet slightly happy and introspective."

White Polka-Dot Prompt

"Create a realistic portrait of a woman in a sheer white polka-dot saree... small pink flower placed behind her ear, soft, calm expression, cinematic profile shadow."