Rapper Badhshah Shares Picture Of His Transformation, Internet Stunned

Manu users were amazed by his physical transformation.

Rapper Badshah, who is famous for his hit-songs like "Proper Patola", "Let's Nacho" and "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai", recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his physical transformation and it has left the internet stunned.

A few hours ago, the rapper posted a picture with the caption, "Ya'll should work on your pen game though." In the post, he can be seen posing in the gym and looks almost unrecognisable with his muscular body.

Many fans could not help but appreciate his transformation and new look.

"Woho," commented a user.

"Badshah = Body Shah," added another person.

A third person said, "Savage."

"Solid Body," added another user.

"BADSHAH SIR IS THE ASLI BAZIGAR," added another person.

In 2022, the rapper had opened up about reconsidering his lifestyle choices in order to be mentally and physically fit. In an interview with Shilpa Shetty Kundra for her show 'Shape of You', Badshah disclosed that he had been given a clinical depression diagnosis and experienced periods of severe anxiety.

The rapper said, "There were a lot of reasons to shed weight; one of them was that my job required me to perform on stage for 120 minutes - for which, I have to be active. After lockdown, when I went up on stage to perform...that's when I realised that I didn't have enough stamina. I would be panting within 15 minutes. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea that kept becoming intense; which is very dangerous."

In a shocking revelation, he also told the actress that he used to starve himself to lose weight. "At first, I would suddenly starve myself. This is why I used to put on a lot of weight as well. But now, I have stopped suppressing my desires and eat what I want but not in quantities I will regret later. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don't even eat on time. Now, I am addicted to salads. I think, for anyone who wants to lose weight, it is a lifestyle," said Badshah.

