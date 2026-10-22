Never Worked A 9-To-5 Job, Changed Careers 6 Times: Rajasthan Woman's Story Goes Viral

A 30-year-old woman from Rajasthan, who has never worked a traditional 9-to-5 job and has changed careers six times, is winning hearts on social media after sharing how she built a life on her own terms. Himani Mittal, who comes from a middle-class Marwari family in Abu Road, Rajasthan, says she has always valued financial independence and the freedom to make her own decisions.

Despite not coming from a wealthy background, she has built a career through online work, travelled across Europe and chosen to remain single.

Her story has now gone viral on Instagram, with many people praising her courage to follow an unconventional path.

'I Knew I Had To Be Financially Independent'

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Himani explained how she realised the importance of financial freedom at a young age.

She said she understood early in life that being financially independent was essential if she wanted to live on her own terms.

Determined to achieve that freedom, she started teaching Spanish at the age of 21, even though she was still learning the language herself.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, she was 23 and decided to move her work entirely online.

The decision allowed her to continue earning while exploring new opportunities.

Moved To Spain At 25, Travelled Across Europe

Himani said she moved to Spain at the age of 25 after completing her master's degree in filmmaking.

She went there to teach English and spent three years living in the country.

During that time, she travelled across Europe and met people whose experiences changed the way she looked at life.

According to Himani, these interactions helped her realise that people do not need to follow a fixed timeline when it comes to careers, relationships or personal goals.

She said the experience gave her a better understanding of what it means to live freely.

When she returned to India two years ago, she was determined to continue making decisions based on her own priorities rather than society's expectations.

Chose Solo Travel Instead Of Marriage

Rather than following the conventional path of getting married and settling down, Himani decided to focus on travel, personal growth and her career.

She moved to Delhi last year before relocating to Kerala three months ago.

She now creates content about solo travel, finding happiness in everyday life and choosing one's own path.

Through her social media posts, she encourages people to stop comparing their lives with others and make choices that feel right for them.

However, Himani admitted that even at 30, she does not have everything figured out.

She said life is once again pushing her towards a fresh start.

Instead of seeing this as a setback, she is focusing on building a life that reflects who she is today.

Helping People Who Feel Lost In Their 30s

Himani is now running an Instagram series called the "SF Challenge".

Through the series, she hopes to connect with people who are in their 30s or approaching the milestone and feel pressured by society's expectations.

Her content focuses on people who want to explore new career opportunities, make different life choices or start again.

She hopes her journey will encourage others to understand that there is no single right age to achieve success, get married or settle down.

Internet Reacts To Her Journey

Himani's video has attracted several reactions on Instagram, with many users saying they could relate to her experiences.

One user wrote, "I also want to do something I enjoy, but the problem is that I don't know what I want to do. I want to leave my 9-to-5 job, but I don't have a plan."

Another commented, "I relate to you so much. I'm glad I'm here to follow your journey."

A third user said, "It's lovely to hear this. Travelling is every girl's dream, especially without having a 9-to-5 job."

A fourth added, "It's wonderful to see your success and the smile on your face. I'm going through something similar, but I'm still struggling to find my own happiness."