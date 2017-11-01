Rahul Gandhi's 'Pidi' Finds A 'Buddy' In BJD Leader Jay Panda's Pet

In a short clip on Twitter, Pidi displayed his many talents - folding his paws to do "namaste", balancing a snack on his nose and eating it at the snap of a finger. The obedient dog impressed many on Twitter with his training and #Pidi remained the top trend on Twitter for over a day.
Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017
Now, someone needs Pidi's help with some new tricks - BJD leader Jay Panda's dalmatian 'Buddy'.
Responding to the tweet, his fellow parliamentarian posted a video of Buddy introducing him to Twitter's current favourite - Pidi.
"Since opposites attract, #Pidi meet #Buddy: Has a mind of his own, refuses to obey, or learn new tricks, let alone tweeting. Can you help?" he tweeted seeking Pidi's help.
In the video, Buddy chases a ball thrown by Mr Panda but, sadly, never brings it back. His own version of 'fetch'.
Since opposites attract, #Pidi meet #Buddy :— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 31, 2017
Has a mind of his own, refuses to obey, or learn new tricks, let alone tweeting. Can you help? pic.twitter.com/xO3Q0FJMkc
While Buddy is yet to get a response from Pidi, but tricks or no tricks, they're both very good dogs.
