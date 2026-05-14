Pune Woman Says Restaurant Staff Stole Number From QR Menu, Sent Late-Night Texts

A woman from Pune has alleged that a restaurant employee misused her personal information after she visited a popular eatery on FC Road. The incident has triggered fresh concerns about customer privacy and the growing use of QR-code menus in restaurants.

The woman, identified as Rishika Dutta, shared her experience on Instagram earlier this week. According to her post, she visited the restaurant on April 28 and scanned a QR code to access the digital menu. Later that night, she reportedly received unexpected text messages from an unknown number.

Dutta claimed that after checking the sender's identity, she discovered that the person was allegedly employed at the same restaurant. She suspected that her phone number had been accessed through the QR-based menu system used by the outlet. Screenshots shared online appeared to show the man asking personal questions and trying to start a friendship.

Disturbed by the incident, Dutta contacted the restaurant management and demanded action. She said the restaurant informed her that the employee had been dismissed from all branches shortly after the complaint was made. However, she also claimed that the management refused to provide written proof of the termination and did not issue a formal apology.

In response to the allegations, the restaurant posted a public reply on social media, apologising for the incident and stating that "immediate action" had been taken. The company added that customer safety and privacy were extremely important and promised to strengthen internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Several social media users echoed concerns over privacy and safety, criticising the growing reliance on QR-code menus at restaurants.

One user questioned why diners are increasingly required to share phone numbers-often linked to Aadhaar-asking where privacy fits into this push for digitisation.

Another said they have stopped eating at restaurants that do not offer paper menus, calling the obsession with going digital unnecessary and intrusive.

A third user claimed she faced a similar incident at a restaurant in a Navi Mumbai mall a few years ago, alleging harassment despite filing an official complaint, and said she eventually stopped visiting the place, adding that women do not feel safe in such situations.