Polish Woman Praises Chandigarh, Calls It 'Clean And Well-Organised'

A foreign traveller's praise for Chandigarh has caught the attention of social media users after she described the city as one of the cleanest and most organised places she had visited in India.

Dominika Patalas shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she appreciated Chandigarh for its clean and green surroundings. In the caption of her post, she called Chandigarh "The City Beautiful".

In the video, Dominika said Chandigarh felt very different from many other Indian cities. She described the city as clean, organised and well planned.

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She said Chandigarh is one of the cleanest cities in India and highlighted its greenery and infrastructure. She also pointed out that the city has separate cycle paths running next to the main roads, allowing people to cycle comfortably across different parts of the city.

Dominika further expressed surprise at seeing such organised urban planning in India and remarked, "This is India."

Social Media Reaction

Her post praising Chandigarh's cleanliness and infrastructure quickly gained attention online, with several users agreeing with her observations about the city's organised layout and green environment.

One user commented, "Thanks for appreciating Chandigarh's beauty."

Another user noted, "Great to hear lovely things about my city."