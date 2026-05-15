Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Polish Woman Praises Chandigarh, Calls It 'Clean And Well-Organised'

She said Chandigarh is one of the cleanest cities in India and highlighted its greenery and infrastructure.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Polish Woman Praises Chandigarh, Calls It 'Clean And Well-Organised'
Dominika said Chandigarh felt very different from many other Indian cities.
  • A foreign traveler praised Chandigarh as one of the cleanest cities in India
  • Dominika Patalas highlighted Chandigarh's greenery, infrastructure, and urban planning
  • She noted the city's separate cycle paths alongside main roads for comfortable cycling
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A foreign traveller's praise for Chandigarh has caught the attention of social media users after she described the city as one of the cleanest and most organised places she had visited in India.

Dominika Patalas shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she appreciated Chandigarh for its clean and green surroundings. In the caption of her post, she called Chandigarh "The City Beautiful".

In the video, Dominika said Chandigarh felt very different from many other Indian cities. She described the city as clean, organised and well planned.

Watch Video Here:

She said Chandigarh is one of the cleanest cities in India and highlighted its greenery and infrastructure. She also pointed out that the city has separate cycle paths running next to the main roads, allowing people to cycle comfortably across different parts of the city.

Dominika further expressed surprise at seeing such organised urban planning in India and remarked, "This is India."

Social Media Reaction

Her post praising Chandigarh's cleanliness and infrastructure quickly gained attention online, with several users agreeing with her observations about the city's organised layout and green environment.

One user commented, "Thanks for appreciating Chandigarh's beauty."

Another user noted, "Great to hear lovely things about my city."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chandigarh, Clean City, Urban Planning
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now